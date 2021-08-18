CHEAT SHEET
Garth Brooks Cancels the Rest of His 2021 Tour Due to COVID Spikes
‘DO MY PART’
Over 350,000 Garth Brooks fans will have their tickets refunded after the country star canceled the remainder of his 2021 stadium tour due to rising COVID-19 cases. In a statement, Brooks said he believed that the pandemic would be “behind us” in July: “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.” Brooks’ reps said the singer decided to cancel the shows rather than postpone so fans can get their money refunded rather than being stuck in limbo. “With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks added. The canceled shows were set to happen in Foxborough, Charlotte, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Nashville.