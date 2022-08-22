Gary Busey Pictured in Park With Pants Down After Sex Crime Allegations
Gary Busey was caught on tape sitting on a bench with his pants down in a California park and apparently performed an obscene act in broad daylight, just 24 hours after he was charged with groping three women at a horror-movie convention. The 78-year-old actor was spotted in Point Dume Park in Malibu on Saturday—the day after he was charged with with four counts of sexual contact and harassment over his alleged behavior at the New Jersery’s Monster Mania Convention a week ago, the Daily Mail reports. The star was said to have taken his phone and pulled his phone out after sitting down on the bench. He was then allegedly seen putting one hand down the front of his pants, looking around to make sure no one was watching before committing a lewd act. Busey smoked a cigar for around 30 minutes afterward, looking out at the ocean before leaving the area, it’s claimed.