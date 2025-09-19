Gary Busey Sentenced Over Horror Convention Sex Crime
Oscar nominee Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to groping a fan at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey. The 81-year-old actor appeared virtually before a Camden County judge, where he was formally sentenced on one count of criminal sexual contact. Busey pleaded guilty in August, acknowledging he touched a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op,” according to his manager. Several women had accused Busey of inappropriate touching at the Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, just outside Philadelphia. Bodycam footage from responding officers showed them questioning Busey after receiving multiple complaints. Convention organizers later said on Facebook that they were cooperating with police and had removed a guest from the event after complaints were made. During sentencing, Busey’s attorney cited his client’s declining health, including early dementia and mobility issues, while requesting only a monetary penalty. Judge Gwendolyn Blue instead handed down a probationary sentence. Busey, an Oscar nominee, is best known for his lead role in The Buddy Holly Story and supporting turns in Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.