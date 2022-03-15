Museum of Modern Art Stabbing Suspect Gary Cabana Arrested in Philadelphia
Gary Cabana, the 60-year-old museum patron wanted in the knife attacks on two workers at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday, was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in Philadelphia at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to The New York Times. Cabana was identified in surveillance video after he attacked workers who denied him entry into the museum after his membership had been revoked. “Gary Cabana: We’re no longer searching for him,” Detective Hubert Reyes of the New York Police Department told the Times early Tuesday. “He’s apparently been apprehended in Philadelphia.” Cabana faces multiple charges in New York over the brutal attack. Fox 29 in Philadelphia reports Cabana allegedly started a fire in a fifth-floor room at a Best Western hotel in Philadelphia before he was found sleeping on a bench at the bus station.