Gary Glitter Hauled Back to Prison Over Breach of Release Rules
YIKES
Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison in the U.K. after breaching the conditions of his release set after he was freed from incarceration last month, British authorities said Monday. Former glam rock star Glitter, 78, was released in February after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. Over the weekend, The Sun on Sunday newspaper published footage of Glitter apparently using a smartphone and discussing accessing the dark web—parts of the internet that require specialized software to enter and which have been used by pedophile networks to share grooming manuals and images of child abuse. England and Wales’ National Probation Service said: “Protecting the public is our priority. That’s why we set tough license conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”