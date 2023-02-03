Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half of Sentence: Reports
LET OUT
Gary Glitter has been released from a British prison after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexual abuse, according to reports. The disgraced English glam rock performer, 79, had been imprisoned in 2015 for offenses committed in the 1970s and ’80s against three schoolgirls. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was convicted of one count of attempted rape, one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault. He was released from a low-security prison in southwest England on Friday, according to the Press Association. Glitter previously spent time in a U.K. prison after child sexual abuse images were found on his laptop in 1997, and he was later jailed in Vietnam for child sex offenses.