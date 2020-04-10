Gary Locke Flames Trump Ad That Suggested He was Chinese: ‘Asian Americans Are Americans. Period.’

Gary Locke, the former governor of Washington who served as commerce secretary and U.S. ambassador to China under Barack Obama, took to Twitter on Friday to decry an ad from President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that suggested he was Chinese. He is Asian-American, having been born in Seattle. The ad, which attempted to paint Joe Biden as sympathetic to China, showed Locke speaking with Biden in Beijing in 2013. “Hate crimes and discrimination against the Asian American community are on the rise. And the Trump team is making it worse. Asian Americans are Americans. Period...We need leaders who understand we can only get through this crisis together,” Locke wrote.