Gary Oldman Knighted by Prince William for Services to Drama

The newly minted Sir Gary Oldman was among those knighted by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, in recognition of his services to drama. The Oscar-winning actor, known for his versatility, has played roles as diverse as Dracula, Winston Churchill, Lee Harvey Oswald and Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious throughout his career, in addition to becoming a household name in the 2000s due to his memorable appearances in the Harry Potter franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Oldman released his directorial debut, Nil by Mouth, in 1997—a semi-autobiographical piece that received widespread critical acclaim. After mostly building his reputation playing villainous and supporting roles, Oldman finally cemented himself as a leading man with his portrayal of Churchill in 2017’s The Darkest Hour, which saw him win an Oscar, a Bafta, and a host of other accolades. The actor is currently nominated for an Emmy for his role in the Apple TV drama Slow Horses, which the actor was previously told was a hit amongst the royal family after meeting Queen Camilla at a private event.