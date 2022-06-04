Weight-Loss Surgery Linked to Lower Cancer Risk

CHEAT SHEET
Researchers have long known that obesity increases the risk of developing more than a dozen cancers. Now a major new study has found that losing a significant amount of weight through bariatric surgery can reverse some of that risk. The New York Times reports that the study authors followed obese people who had weight-loss surgery and those who tried to drop pounds through diet and exercise. Not surprisingly, those who had the operation lost and kept off far more weight—and only 3 percent of them developed cancer, compared to 4.9 percent of the non-surgical group.