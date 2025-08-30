Tacky Home Where Ivana Trump Plunged to Her Death Slashes Price

Beloved Anchor Who Interviewed 2 Presidents Dies at 75
TRAILBLAZER
The trailblazing political journalist Frank Camacho, who interviewed Presidents Barack Obama and Gerald Ford during a long career on air in Arizona, died at 75 on Friday, his family announced on Facebook. Camacho’s former employer, AZ Family, reported that he had been battling prostate cancer. He was among the first Mexican-American anchors on air in the Phoenix area and became known for his “objective, intelligent, and witty style,” his family said. They noted that the Arizona native’s favorite interviews were with “everyday people” in his community. Camacho retired from journalism in 2012 to take a job as the communications director for the Democratic Party of Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Margie, as well as their six children and 10 grandchildren. Camacho’s former colleague, Daryn Kagan, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his pal. “When I think of all the things I learned during that time, far beyond what I learned as a journalist, is what I learned just watching Frank move through the world, his loyalty, his morals, his IMMENSE love for his family,” he wrote on Facebook.