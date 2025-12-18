Newsom Activates Troll Patrol After Trump’s Speedy Speech

California Governor Gavin Newsom has seized on President Donald Trump’s fast and furious address to the nation to launch a string of stinging troll posts.

Trump tore through his speech on Wednesday evening, occasionally shouting and adopting a pace one medical professional called “manic.”

The rollout of increasingly savage posts was shared between Newsom’s personal account and his regular trolling outlet, his Press Office X account.

One Newsom post suggested that Trump had managed to make the address, which began “Good evening, America. Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess and I’m fixing it,” all about himself.

The post repeated the word “Me” no less than 731 times.

During his swift speech, the 79-year-old repeated his disputed claims about solving wars and dropping the cost of everything from eggs to Thanksgiving dinners at Walmart.

“Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure. Inflation is stopped. Wages are up. Prices are down. Our nation is strong. America is respected, and our country is back, stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “We’re poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen.”

Newsom was quick to fact-check the president by sharing headlines that dispute Trump’s claim he had created an “A+++++” economy, despite his approval ratings slipping with voters.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist for 30 years, posted on X during the speech that not only was the speed of his delivery “manic” but that he was “seriously concerned about the health of the president.”

He added, “No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell.”

Newsom was quick to post about contacting Adult Protective Services, who investigate elder abuse.

Newsom also used an IYKYK moment when he posted a photo of former President Joe Biden holding a can of purified water.

The beverage, known as Dark Brandon’s Secret Sauce, was a collector’s only can, issued to mock claims Biden was using performance-enhancing drugs before the 2024 presidential election.

The photo Newsom used was originally posted on social media by Biden with the caption, “I don’t know what they’ve got in these performance enhancers but I’m feeling pretty jacked up.”

Newsom’s caption read “Shout out Joe for leaving one of these in the Oval. Trump definitely took it.”

The speed of Trump’s speech was also called out by PBS News correspondent Lisa Desjardins, who posted on X, “If folks [are] wondering: I clocked that Trump speech at 140-150 words per minute (checking multiple points). That is normal speech for a generic speech by any person but 2x Trump’s reported State of Union speed.”

Newsom suggested Trump was repeating old topics by posting, “This could have been an email,” a phrase used in the workplace to suggest a boring meeting could have been summarized in a few sentences.

CNN political analyst and co-host on The View Ana Navarro said the speech was “18 minutes of their lives” people watching would never get back.

“It was an angry old man shouting from the hills, shouting at the kids to get off their lawn,” Navarro said.

Trump spent much of the speech talking up the economy, and projecting success that will not be evident until 2026.

“When the world looks at us next year, let them see a nation that is loyal to its citizens, faithful to its workers, confident to its identity, certain to its destiny, and the envy of the entire globe,” Trump exclaimed.

Author and journalist Terry Moran said on NewsNight that while the president was busy bragging about the “great things” he had done for the economy, “the facts of people’s own lives will refute you.”

“I thought that was a huge mistake,” Moran said. “People think this economy is very bad for them personally and he’s shouting at them.”

Newsom captured that mindset with a post that read “All those words when he could’ve just said: f--k your healthcare and your grocery bills. Get a third job, peasant.”

