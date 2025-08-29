Gavin Newsom Berates Stephen Miller Over ‘Shrill’ Yelling

Gavin Newsom has told White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to dial down his yelling, noting his voice became “shrill” while berating the Californian governor in an interview on Fox News.

Miller was appearing on Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle on Thursday, where the host claimed Newsom had pushed against voter ID requirements in California because “they obviously want illegal aliens to vote.”

That fired Miller up, who went on a rant, stating, “The single greatest abuse of voting in any democracy in the world today is the Democrat party’s policy of mass anonymous unidentified mail-in ballots.”

The Trump aide’s voice raised and cracked as he continued, “There are entire members from California whose districts only exist because their constituents are illegal aliens. You will never find an example of a more direct theft of American franchise and civil rights than creating Democrat house seats comprised of illegal alien constituents.”

Newsom responded on his personal X account after the interview. “Stephen, if you’re going to lie about who is stealing Congressional seats, at least stop yelling. It’s very shrill,” he wrote.

In recent weeks, Newsom has turned his press office’s X account into a rolling trolling of Trump and his administration, from using his all-caps posting style to hijacking the presidential sign-off, “Thank you for attention to this matter.”

Ingraham also dedicated time on her Thursday show to call out Newsom herself.

“When you think about it, the governor of California–one of our largest states–should be a really serious person,” Ingraham said. “And Newsom simply is not that.”

“Like the rest of his party, they just yell ‘fascist’ and ‘dictator’ when they have no ideas, Newsom has all the gravitas of a teenage social media influencer,” Ingraham added.

Newsom’s Press Office account posted on Thursday night in response with a typical, Trump-style clapback. “LAURA “LOW RATINGS” INGRAHAM ON FOX HAS A TERRIBLE CASE OF NEWSOM DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (NDS!). THE AMERICAN PEOPLE LOVE ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!! FOX SHOULD CANCEL LAURA IMMEDIATELY — OR FACE HUGE “CONSEQUENCES!!!” THANK YOU! — GCN."

The account also posted a picture of bald Harry Potter villain Voldemort, with the caption “Stephen Miller stuns in new White House portrait.” It’s not the first time they have referred to Miller, 40, as the character.

Newsom was busy on his personal X account on Thursday, taking down various members of the Trump administration, including JD Vance. Reposting a clip of the vice president talking about reactions to the Minneapolis shooting, noting, “I see far left politicians say how dare you offer thoughts and prayers, you need action,” the California governor posted “Do both, then.”

To a headline that said Vance was ready to be president, Newsom simply commented “No thank you!”

On Wednesday, Newsom got serious about Trump’s potential run at a third term as president, despite it violating the 22nd Amendment.