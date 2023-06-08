Gavin Newsom Blasts Temecula School Board for ‘Whitewashing History’
FREEDOM TO LEARN
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Attorney General Rob Bonta tore into the Temecula Valley School Board for its recent decision to reject a new social studies curriculum for elementary school students. The board’s president, Joseph Komrosky, said he opposed the curriculum due to a section on Harvey Milk—California’s first openly gay politician—who Komrosky shockingly called a “pedophile” at the board meeting. Now, the governor is demanding answers from the board for their conduct. “In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn—and there are consequences for denying that freedom,” Newsom said in a joint statement with Bonta on Wednesday. “California is closely watching the actions of malicious actors seeking to ban books, whitewash history, and demonize the LGBTQ+ community in Temecula and across the state. If the law is violated, there will be repercussions.” Bonta added that the school board should provide a “comprehensive” curriculum. “This should include accurate representations of historical figures like Harvey Milk and not be influenced by personal bias,” he said.