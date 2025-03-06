Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Biden World
Gavin Newsom Splits Dramatically From Dem Mainstream on Key MAGA Issue
BREAKING RANKS
The California Governor found common ground with Charlie Kirk during the first episode of Newsom’s new podcast.
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Mar. 6 2025
1:26PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 6 2025
1:00PM EST
Gavin Newsom/X
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Mystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
China Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Dem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
Politics
Trump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt