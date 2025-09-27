Newsom Can’t Stop Trolling Trump’s Escalator Meltdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued his taunts of President Donald Trump over “Escalatorgate" with a new video posted to social media Friday.

The video edits clips of Trump speaking while the 1993 smash hit “Macarena” plays in the background. Newsom’s caption reads, “A golden week, for a golden era.”

A golden week, for a golden era. pic.twitter.com/i8QaMekDln — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 26, 2025

Clips used in the video include footage of Trump’s speech to the United Nations, which he was on his way to deliver when the escalator stopped working as he and First Lady Melania Trump were about to use it.

One clip shows Trump starting to say, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only” before a clip of him saying “escalator” is spliced in. The original sentence, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen,” was said by the president at a Monday press conference and went viral for being completely nonsensical.

The video then ends with a message for the president: “Get well soon <3″.

While Trump was quick to blame his enemies and demand that the U.N. Secretary General conduct an investigation into the incident, insiders revealed that the escalator’s emergency stop was accidentally triggered by a member of Trump’s entourage. A statement released by the UN confirmed this, but the Trump administration continued to cry sabotage.

Newsom, who has taken on the role of resident troll of the commander-in-chief with gusto, seized the opportunity to mock the president, posting on Tuesday in a mockery of Trump’s own style and writing, “DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ ‘PRESIDENT.’ NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON! — GCN.”

DOZY DON WAS DEFEATED BY THE ESCALATOR, POOR GUY! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT THE LOW IQ “PRESIDENT.” NEXT STOP: THE BEST ROOM AT MEMORY MEADOWS RETIREMENT RESORT. TYLENOL INCLUDED. ENJOY YOUR STAY, DON! — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 24, 2025

Newsom also joked, “I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do.”

On Thursday, the California Democrat posted a video from Trump Tower in New York City, where he was visiting for Climate Week, with his own complaint, writing, “A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today. I’ve launched an investigation into this matter.”

A REAL DISGRACE. Escalator was broken at Trump Tower today.



I’ve launched an investigation into this matter. pic.twitter.com/BXcs0IHpTA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 25, 2025

While Newsom is working overtime to remind the world of Trump’s embarrassing moment, the president’s supporters are determined to turn a negative into a positive, with Fox News hosts gushing over the first lady’s reaction to simply keep walking.