Newsom Creates Entire Website to Shame Trump’s ‘Criminal Cronies’

The Democratic firebrand went after the president’s controversial pardons in a newly launched webpage.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom attends a press conference during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil on November 11, 2025. Brazil is betting its much-hyped climate summit in the Amazon next month can deliver something increasingly rare in a fractured world: proof that nations can still unite to confront a global crisis (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Gavin Newsom has made it easier for Americans to remember who the president’s “criminal cronies” are.

The California governor, 58, published a roundup of the most controversial figures to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump on a new webpage launched Tuesday.

“Trump is a felon who surrounds himself with scammers and drug traffickers. We’re providing the public with a resource putting the facts in one place so Californians, and all Americans, can see who he elevates and who he protects,” he said in a statement.

The list names 10 pardon recipients, led by the “criminal in chief”—Trump himself.

California governor's website
Gavin Newsom launched a new webpage shaming President Donald Trump over his pardons on Tuesday.

Newsom’s site hits the 79-year-old president over his “big, dumb, corrupt plane” from Qatar, 34 felony convictions, ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as his family’s crypto “cash-ins.”

First on the list are the Jan. 6 rioters, who were pardoned by the president soon after he returned to the Oval Office. Trump issued a sweeping pardon of 1,500 insurrectionists as one of his first acts in his second term.

“President Trump unleashed his loyal, violent and sexual predator cronies onto the streets of America, endangering all of us while he jets off across the globe,” the site reads.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump signs an executive order for pardons on January 6 offenders in the Oval Office of the WHite House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump pardoned the Capitol rioters as one of his first acts back in office. AFP via Getty Images

Also on the list were drug convicts Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, and Ross Ulbricht, founder of the darknet marketplace Silk Road, as well as crypto bros Changpeng Zhao and BitMEX co-founders Benjamin Delo, Arthur Hayes, Gregory Dwyer, and Samuel Reed.

It also calls out former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, disgraced businessman Devon Archer, former Las Vegas lawmaker Michele Fiore, and ex-New York representative George Santos over their fraud or corruption-related convictions.

But the White House was unfazed, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson defending Trump’s pardons while taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden over his use of the autopen.

“President Trump has exercised his constitutional authority to issue pardons and commutations for a variety of individuals. And the only pardons anyone should be critical of are from President Autopen,” she said.

