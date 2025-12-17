Newsom Creates Entire Website to Shame Trump’s ‘Criminal Cronies’

Gavin Newsom has made it easier for Americans to remember who the president’s “criminal cronies” are.

The California governor, 58, published a roundup of the most controversial figures to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump on a new webpage launched Tuesday.

“Trump is a felon who surrounds himself with scammers and drug traffickers. We’re providing the public with a resource putting the facts in one place so Californians, and all Americans, can see who he elevates and who he protects,” he said in a statement.

The list names 10 pardon recipients, led by the “criminal in chief”—Trump himself.

Gavin Newsom launched a new webpage shaming President Donald Trump over his pardons on Tuesday. California governor's website

Newsom’s site hits the 79-year-old president over his “big, dumb, corrupt plane” from Qatar, 34 felony convictions, ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as his family’s crypto “cash-ins.”

First on the list are the Jan. 6 rioters, who were pardoned by the president soon after he returned to the Oval Office. Trump issued a sweeping pardon of 1,500 insurrectionists as one of his first acts in his second term.

“President Trump unleashed his loyal, violent and sexual predator cronies onto the streets of America, endangering all of us while he jets off across the globe,” the site reads.

Trump pardoned the Capitol rioters as one of his first acts back in office. AFP via Getty Images

Also on the list were drug convicts Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, and Ross Ulbricht, founder of the darknet marketplace Silk Road, as well as crypto bros Changpeng Zhao and BitMEX co-founders Benjamin Delo, Arthur Hayes, Gregory Dwyer, and Samuel Reed.

It also calls out former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, disgraced businessman Devon Archer, former Las Vegas lawmaker Michele Fiore, and ex-New York representative George Santos over their fraud or corruption-related convictions.

But the White House was unfazed, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson defending Trump’s pardons while taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden over his use of the autopen.