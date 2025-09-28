The American people could be better off being led by artificial intelligence, rather than the current crop of officials in the White House. That’s according to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has declared that an AI chatbot is more intelligent than the present administration.

Writing on X, Newsom used his personal account to respond to a White House tweet that a “Democrat-Led Shutdown Will Put Law Enforcement ‘Lives On The Line’ Without Pay.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was in New York at the same time as Trump this week, has spent the week taking shots at the president’s U.N. visit. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“Which party currently has control of the U.S. government?” Newsom asked Grok, the large language model AI owned by Elon Musk’s xAI and integrated on X.

Grok explained that the Republicans currently hold all three branches of the U.S. government—implying that any potential upcoming shutdown in operations couldn’t possibly be the fault of the non-controlling party.

“Sad to see Grok is smarter than the White House,” Newsom wrote.

Sad to see Grok is smarter than the White House. https://t.co/nbQ6ymgWJP pic.twitter.com/kdJHvi0Ja9 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 27, 2025

However, while Republicans do hold a simple majority in the Senate, they need 60 votes to end debate. With just 53 Senate seats, the ruling party is vulnerable to filibuster tactics, which the Democrats are employing to attempt to win carve-outs for healthcare support.

Government shutdowns seem to be a largely American consequence, and the threat of one has become an annual event in recent years as bipartisan efforts to pass annual funding bills stall.

During government shutdowns, law enforcement salaries are suspended, however they are considered essential personnel and are required to work without pay until new funding legislation is passed.

Newsom’s barb is just the latest in a series of critical tweets the governor has been engaging in over the past several weeks.

“STEPHEN MILLER IS A FACSIST!” Newsom’s press office shared on Friday, doubling down with a meme from Cinderella suggesting that the description of fascism fits the White House special advisor.