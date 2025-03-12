Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods, 49, is expected to be out of competition indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods announced in a statement Tuesday. He said he underwent a minimally-invasive surgery for Achilles tendon repair at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida. His doctor, Charlton Stucken, said “the surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery.” Woods said he was back home in Jupiter, Florida and plans to focus on his recovery and rehab. There was no timeline given for his return. The golf icon has not competed in an official tournament since last year’s British Open, where he missed the cut. He underwent a back surgery last September and returned two months later for an exhibition PNC Championship match with his son Charlie.
