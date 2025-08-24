Gavin Newsom Finds a New Trump to Brutally Troll

“America’s favorite governor,” California Democrat Gavin Newsom, is taking fresh aim at Trump. This time it is not the man in the White House, however, but his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“FOX (’EDITS THE TAPES’) NEWS MUST CANCEL THEIR WEEKEND STINKERS IMMEDIATELY!!!,” Newsom tweeted in his now-characteristic impression of Trump’s social media style. “THEY ARE VERY DISHONEST AND ALL THEY DO IS TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR.”

Trump is well known to watch Fox News and frequently shares his thoughts on its programming, much of which has focussed negatively on Newsom this week. The governor, in adopting the bit, honed in.

“LARA TRUMP’S SHOW IS A TOTAL DISASTER,” he wrote. “NO PERSONALITY, NO TALENT, VERY LOW ENERGY. SHE DESPERATELY NEEDS ‘COACHING’ FROM CRAZY FATHER-IN-LAW!!!”

Lara Trump joined Fox News as a contributor in 2021 but left in 2022 owing to their policy on political conflicts, as Donald Trump was then running for office. She has hosted My View With Lara Trump on Fox since February.

My View‘s latest episode covered the alleged “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax, the war in Ukraine, and President Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lara did not mention Newsom but has made comments previously about the governor “abandoning” his state of California by allowing illegal immigration to run rampant.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ramped up his efforts to troll President Trump online in recent weeks while also working on his state's response to Republican redistricting. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Newsom did praise one Fox News host however, posting separately that Jessica Tarlov of The Five is “A REAL WINNER.” Tarlov—the network’s one reliably dissenting voice when it comes to all things Trump—noted on the show on Saturday that while Republicans may not like Newsom’s bold new attack stance, is it “absolutely working.”

As for Tarlov’s co-hosts, however, Newsom only had more ire to share: “CANCEL THE ‘FOX NEWS STINKERS’ NOW! THEY SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO STINK UP OUR AIRWAVES ANY LONGER! AND PLEASE NO MORE NEGATIVE ADS ABOUT ME!”