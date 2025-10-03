Newsom Drags Don Jr. and MAGA With Devastating Comeback

Gavin Newsom clapped back after Donald Trump Jr. attempted to stick up for his presidential father.

The California governor’s press office changed its profile picture on X to an AI image of President Donald Trump’s face looking like Marie Antoinette, writing “In honor of our Queen!” which prompted Trump Jr. to fire back a transphobic response.

you guys sure do! pic.twitter.com/DAGnApKbFk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 3, 2025

The eldest Trump child wrote on Friday, “I thought you guys loved men who dress up as women?”

Newsom’s press office quickly responded with resurfaced images showing Vice President JD Vance and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in drag to call out the “Triggered” podcast host’s hypocrisy.

The West Coast Democrat’s press office captioned it, “you guys sure do!”

JD Vance in drag during his university days in 2011. Photo composite The Daily Beast

The April 2011 photo of the now-vice president, which the Daily Beast originally obtained in 2024, shows him donning a blonde wig and skirt, playing beer pong with fellow Yale Law School students—none of whom appear to be dressed up in a costume.

The image of Giuliani, also wearing a blonde wig, comes from a 2000 skit where Trump flirts with the former mayor and pretends to rub his face in Giuliani’s fake breasts.

The video, from an annual media event called “Inner Circle Show” that’s intended to poke fun at local politicians, was originally resurfaced by Stephen Colbert in 2016.

The California governor’s press office, which has since reverted its profile picture to a version of the state’s flag, originally posted the image on Wednesday as a jab at the president’s continued construction of the White House’s ballroom amid the government shutdown.

TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” pic.twitter.com/u8o6dSsIhW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025

The caption reads, “TRUMP ‘MARIE ANTOINETTE’ SAYS, ‘NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!’”

Trump is almost tripling the size of the White House with the 90,000 square foot, gilded expansion, which will cost an estimated $200 million.

The companies helping to foot the enormous bill include Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir, according to CBS News.

Donald Trump Jr. and Newsom have an interesting shared history with the Republican proposing to Newsom’s ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020 after two years of dating. However, the pair split in 2024. Newsom was married to the new U.S. ambassador to Greece from 2001-2006.