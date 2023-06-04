Gavin Newsom Investigating Who Sent Migrants to California on a Private Jet
‘IMMORAL AND DISGUSTING’
Sixteen South American migrants arrived on the doorstep of a California church Friday under some suspicious circumstances. “These individuals were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento and dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Saturday. No one has claimed responsibility yet, but California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a separate statement that “we can confirm these individuals were in possession of documentation purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida.” Bonta said he’s investigating the incident, which comes as Republican governors like Texas’ Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis advocate for migrants to be shipped to Democratic states like California and New York—which they’ve both been doing for months. “State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta added.