Newsom Jabs ‘Grandpa’ Trump, 79, for Bonkers Tangent

California Gov. Gavin Newsom once again blasted President Donald Trump, 79, over his apparent mental decline.

Newsom, 58, drew attention to the geriatric president’s waning mental faculties on Wednesday after Trump spouted a bizarre tangent where he clarified the difference between “sea” and “see.”

“Drug traffic coming into our country is way down. And by sea—by sea, by ocean, by the water, you know," Trump said during a Military Mother’s Day event at the White House on Wednesday.

“A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea?’” he added. “I said, see, like vision? No. It’s sea. S-E-A.”

Newsom said the president should take another cognitive test. Gov. Gavin Newsom/X

In response to a clip of the president’s weird confusion, Newsom simply wrote: “Time for another cognitive test for grandpa.”

Reached for comment on the Democratic governor’s trolling, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and other lunatics like Newscum intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Newsom is one of the president's fiercest critics. Fred Greaves/REUTERS

Newsom’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump, the oldest president to assume office, has frequently bragged about his performance on cognitive tests, which are designed to detect signs of cognitive impairments such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

He has also proudly shared that he is the only sitting president to have taken such tests multiple times and has called for all future candidates to take them too.

During a small business summit at the White House on Monday, the near-octogenarian boasted that he had “aced” the Montreal Cognitive Assessment three times and claimed a doctor told him it was the first time they’d seen a perfect score.

Trump suggested that all presidential candidates should be required to take cognitive tests. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“The first question is very easy,” Trump said, after saying that the “fake news” wouldn’t be able to pass the “hard” test. “You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a, what’s another good..? A squirrel. Which is the squirrel?”

Canadian neurologist Ziad Nasreddine, who created the test, said that Trump’s claims that the exam demonstrates how smart he is are inaccurate.

“It wasn’t designed to be a test of IQ,” he told nine.com.au about the assessment, which includes tasks like drawing a clock and identifying the date and time. “It was designed to assess normal cognitive performance.”