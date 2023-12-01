Newsom Keeps Reminding DeSantis He Won’t be President at Fox News Debate

In his opening remarks Thursday on Fox News’ “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom poked fun at his opponent’s flailing presidential campaign—telling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: “There’s one thing, in closing, that we have in common, [which] is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024.” Later in the debate, Newsom similarly taunted his counterpart for trailing Trump by a considerable margin in Florida despite trying to “out-Trump Trump,” as he put it. “You’re down 41 points in your own home state,” he said. The latest average of Florida polls, according to FiveThirtyEight, shows Trump at nearly 57 percent compared with DeSantis’ 20 percent.