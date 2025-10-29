Newsom Locates Source of Trump’s Latest Bizarro Boast

California Gov. Gavin Newsom hit back at Donald Trump’s latest price-drop brag with a meme claiming he had “made it up.”

The 79-year-old president had just told an audience that “energy prices are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down [and] mortgage rates are down.”

“In nine months, we’ve lifted over 600,000 Americans off food stamps,” he added.

Trump made his economic boast during a business conference in South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

During the speech, made in South Korea as part of the president’s tour of Asia, Trump also said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would be gone “in another couple of months.”

After the clip of Trump’s unlikely economic boast was posted on social media, Newsom’s press office reposted it from its official account, with a popular meme featuring Dr. Manhattan.

In it, the fictional DC Comics character is asked “Source?” to which he replies: “I made it up.”

The Dr Manhattan meme photo that Newsom's press office tweeted out in response to Donald Trump's economy claims. X

The meme catchphrase, based on a frame taken from the Watchmen comic books, is often used by internet users in reaction images to suggest or admit a claim was invented to mislead. Its variants include “It was revealed to me in a dream” and “Dude, trust me.”

Newsom’s latest Trump dunk is backed by federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ September report shows the energy index rose 1.5 percent month over month and gasoline jumped 4.1 percent, while overall consumer prices rose 0.3 percent.

Newsom’s account regularly leans into viral counter-messaging. His aides have said the strategy is designed to puncture false claims in real time. Anadolu/Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president’s comments about food stamps come as 25 states sue the administration over a plan to halt SNAP benefits during the government shutdown, a move that could hit roughly 42 million Americans, per Politico. The case alleges the USDA is unlawfully refusing to use available funds to keep aid flowing, the outlet reported.

Mortgage costs also remain elevated, despite Trump’s claims, with the average 30-year fixed rate at 6.19 percent on Oct. 23, per Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage company.

Trump also belittled Jerome “too-late” Powell, 72, before suggesting the central bank boss would be out soon. Powell’s term as Fed chairman runs to May 15, 2026, and his board seat runs to Jan. 31, 2028.