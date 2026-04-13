Newsom Mocks Trump Over Lame Excuse for Blasphemous Post

California Governor Gavin Newsom is trolling President Donald Trump over his absurd excuse for posting himself as Jesus.

The 79-year-old president attempted to play dumb on Monday when pressed on the post, which landed him in hot water with Catholics and even his MAGA base before he quietly deleted it.

“I thought it was me as a doctor—it had to do with Red Cross, there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he said, before lashing out at “the fake news.”

“I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’” he said. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better.”

Trump’s head-scratching excuse came after the president faced intense backlash, including from within his own MAGA base, by sharing the AI-generated image. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Newsom isn’t buying Trump’s explanation for the AI-generated image, which depicted the president in a white biblical robe and red sash, healing a stricken man in a hospital bed with divine light emanating from his hands.

“Does this look like a ‘Red Cross worker’ to you?” the Democratic governor’s press office asked on X, alongside an image of Jesus ascending through clouds clad in the same white robe and red sash Trump depicted himself in.

Newsom called BS on Trump’s claim that he was depicting himself as a Red Cross worker rather than Jesus. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Red Cross workers, on the other hand, tend to dress less like an ascendant messiah and more like standard humanitarian responders, typically in civilian clothes marked by an actual red cross.

Red Cross workers bear little resemblance to what Trump claimed was a depiction of himself as a Red Cross worker. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/REUTERS

Newsom, 58, also reignited his attack on Trump’s mental acuity, bringing back the “Dementia Don” label. The governor, a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has repeatedly claimed that Trump, who turns 80 in June, is showing signs of dementia amid the president’s frequent mental gaffes.

Trump portrayed himself as Jesus less than an hour after lashing out at Pope Leo. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Trump’s troller-in-chief had earlier posted a sinister alternate take on the president’s AI-generated image, portraying him as the grim reaper with a MAGA hat and scythe, as convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein lurks in the shadows.

“Trump may have deleted his post, but we will not be deleting ours!” Newsom declared.

Newsom's constant trolling appears to have become a major irritant for Trump, who frequently refers to the governor as "Newscum." Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Trump posted himself as Jesus less than an hour after lashing out at Pope Leo, the American-born pontiff who has been highly critical of the administration’s war with Iran.

In an extraordinary attack that shocked millions of Catholics around the world, Trump condemned the pope as “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.”

He also claimed credit for Pope Leo’s success, arguing that he should “get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left.”

Newsom seized on Trump’s comments, which sparked outrage among several MAGA influencers, to press Republican leaders to break their silence on the president’s antics.

Trump refused to apologize to Pope Leo on Monday. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

“Hey @GOP, you good with your guy directly attacking the Pope now?” Newsom’s press office wrote on X. “We know the leadership of the Republican Party is on their knees (not praying!) but if anyone over there still has a spine, this is an easy one!”

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement, “Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest.”