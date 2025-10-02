Gavin Newsom Nukes Trump for His Project 2025 Hypocrisy

Gavin Newsom just said the quiet part out loud.

The California Governor and Democrat’s new troll-in-chief is calling out President Donald Trump for cozying up to one of the chief architects behind Project 2025—the far-right blueprint for a second Trump presidency.

On Thursday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was meeting with Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, to decide “which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM,” should be eliminated during the ongoing government shutdown.

“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies… he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” Trump posted on Thursday.

“I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Project 2025, an initiative by the conservative Heritage Foundation, is a comprehensive how-to for a second Trump administration to gut federal agencies, consolidate executive power, and purge the civil service of employees deemed insufficiently loyal. Vought’s role in the project centers on budget-slashing and restructuring federal programs to align with Trump’s agenda.

Trump repeatedly distanced himself from the initiative while campaigning last year after critics used it as proof that he wanted an authoritarian government.

Some examples include Trump calling Project 2025 “seriously extreme” and “absolutely ridiculous” on Fox & Friends, and declaring “I have nothing to do with Project 2025” during the ABC News presidential debate against Kamala Harris.

But Newsom isn’t letting Trump’s contradictions slide.

His press office on Thursday posted a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social message alongside Project 2025’s official policy tracker, which shows 48 percent of the agenda already implemented since Trump took office in January.

“Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025. But 9 months in, he has already put 48 percent into action,” the caption reads. “And now, with his shutdown, he’s all in—embracing the plan’s disastrous cuts and divisive policies.”

In response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson wrote in a statement to the Daily Beast: “Democrats are desperate to talk about anything aside from their decision to hurt the American people by shutting down the government and demanding free health care for illegal aliens.”

Her comment reflects the new and misleading talking point being reiterated by Republicans since the government shut down on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vought appears to be putting Trump’s threats into motion—before the president even says them out loud.

On Wednesday evening, he posted on X that nearly $8 billion in clean energy projects would be canceled, bragging that he was pulling back funding for what he called the “Green New Scam” fueling the left’s climate agenda.

Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY.



The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

Every project targeted was located in a blue state Trump lost in 2024: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. All of those states are represented by Democratic senators—every one of whom voted against the short-term GOP funding bill Trump backed to avert a shutdown.