Gavin Newsom Prods ‘Snack-Sized Podcaster’ Joe Rogan in New Diss

California Governor Gavin Newsom has made a fresh personal dig at podcaster Joe Rogan.

The new feud between the pair kicked off when Rogan claimed on his hit podcast last week that Newsom had “ruined” California and wants to be president “so bad.”

“I think he’s terrible,” Rogan said of Newsom. “He has low competition… he’s a good bulls‑‑t artist.”

Newsom snapped back, first on X, saying Rogan was “too chicken” to have him on his podcast “and expose his listeners to the truth” before listing stats about California’s economic success.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School before signing legislation aimed at improving kids' nutrition and health across California on October 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The bill bans ultra-processed foods (UPFs) from school meals in the state. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The governor doubled down on the Higher Learning podcast last week. “It’s a one-way and he has guests coming on, attacking and bashing, but he won’t have me on the show. Full stop,” Newsom said.

On Tuesday, the Governor Newsom Press Office X account made a Trump-esque all-caps rant about Rogan, whose listed height of 5′8″ on IMDb has been contested online. Newsom’s listed IMD height is 6′3″.

“JOE ROGAN IS A SNACK-SIZED PODCASTER WHO CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (OBSESSED! ‘CRUSH?’ NO THANK YOU!) BUT IS TOO SCARED TO HAVE ME ON AND LET HIS AUDIENCE HEAR THE TRUTH,” Newsom’s Press Office’s all-caps post read, signed with the governor’s initials.

“JUST LIKE DOZY DON HE OFTEN ‘CHICKENS OUT.’ I’VE NEVER HAD ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE GUY AND WISH THE MINI HOST THE BEST IN LIFE! I’LL COME ON AND WILL HELP SAVE THE SHOW AND ITS PLUMMETING RATINGS! — GCN"

The Daily Beast has contacted Rogan’s representatives for comment.

Joe Rogan interviews Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rogan had claimed in his podcast, which has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, that residents were fleeing California. The fan of conspiracy theories also called out Newsom for vaccine mandates for children.

“You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all,’” Rogan said.

“Like, everybody’s leaving. You have the highest unemployment. You have the highest homelessness. Money’s missing. You killed Hollywood. Like, Hollywood doesn’t exist anymore. It’s literally gone. You mandated vaccines for kids that didn’t need them. He did horrible s--t.”

Newsom told the Higher Learning podcast he was prepared to push back on Rogan’s statements. “I’m not afraid to go... I’m punching Joe Rogan, okay? That son of a b---h is not used to that. And he’s gonna dismiss it and he’s gonna laugh it off, tough guy and all that, but is he going to have me on? I don’t know.”

TKO president and CEO Dana White and Joe Rogan look on in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The governor also addressed Rogan’s criticism of California. “We’re imperfect. We got homelessness. We got problems. Give me a break. So does every goddamn state. You never talk about those states. It pisses me off, cause I love this place. I love what it represents. You hit us, you hit my state, I’m coming back.”

In July, Newsom admitted he was actually a fan of Rogan, even if the feeling was not mutual. “By the way, I’m a Joe Rogan fan. He ain’t a fan of mine, but I’m a Joe Rogan fan. No bulls--t,” he told the Shawn Ryan Show.