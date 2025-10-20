Newsom Rages at White House After Artillery Shell Detonates During Marines Celebration

Gavin Newsom is livid with Trump and his administration.

The California governor tore into detractors on X, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, after an artillery shell detonated prematurely over Interstate 5 during a training exercise held for the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary on Saturday.

No injuries were reported, but two vehicles—including one belonging to Vance’s motorcade—were hit by shrapnel.

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks as part of the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

“The shrapnel that hit CHP (California Highway Patrol) vehicles over the weekend from Trump and Vance’s military live-munitions demonstration came from this ordnance. It’s no small thing,” Newsom’s press office wrote, attaching a photo of the device. “This is what the White House thought was fine to fly over civilians on a major freeway.”

Newsom, who reposted his office’s criticism, added on his personal account, “Donald Trump and JD Vance put lives at risk to put on a show. If you want to honor our troops, open the government and pay them.”

The shrapnel that hit CHP vehicles over the weekend from Trump and Vance’s military live-munitions demonstration came from this ordnance.



It’s no small thing.



This is what the White House thought was fine to fly over civilians on a major freeway. Thankfully, the Governor… pic.twitter.com/HkYnq0EwEc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 20, 2025

Newsom first sounded the alarm over the event last week after MeidasTouch reported that the Marine Corps was planning to shoot live missiles as a show of force. Vance’s office and Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa responded by scoffing at the Democratic firebrand.

“Gavin Newsom wants people to think this exercise is dangerous,” William Martin, Vance’s communications director, told The New York Times. “The Marine Corps says it’s an established and safe practice. Newsom wants people to think this is an absurd show of force. The Marine Corps says it’s part of routine training at Camp Pendleton.”

Issa similarly accused Newsom of “overruling the best-trained and most-experienced leaders of our Marine Corps” by choosing to shut down the main interstate highway in San Diego for the event.

But after a 155-millimeter shell detonated over a California highway, Newsom wants apologies.

You accused the Governor of overreacting when he closed a portion of the freeway to protect the public.



And now we learn … live ordinance detonated early, striking a vehicle on a closed portion of the highway during the event.



Without a doubt an apology is owed — to not just… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 19, 2025

“You accused the Governor of overreacting when he closed a portion of the freeway to protect the public,” Newsom’s press office wrote to Issa on X. The post continued, “And now we learn … live ordinance detonated early, striking a vehicle on a closed portion of the highway during the event. Without a doubt an apology is owed — to not just Californians, but all Americans.”

The offices of Vance and Issa did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday. The Daily Beast also reached out to the White House for comment.

The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that metal shrapnel from the detonation hit one of its vehicles. The Times also reported that a motorcycle that was part of Vance’s security detail was impacted.

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado said. “It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

The First Marine Expeditionary Force, which hosted the demonstration, said in a statement that it was investigating the incident. It maintained that rehearsals were conducted to ensure “success at every phase of execution.”