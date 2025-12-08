Newsom Reveals Son Accidentally Called Trump

Steve Regal, a professional wrestler also known as “Mr. Electricity,” has died, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced. Regal was best known for his appearances with the American Wrestling Association during the 1980s, but he also competed in the WWF before it changed its name to the WWE in 2002. “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion ‘Mr. Electricity’ Steve Regal,“ the organization shared in a statement posted to X. ”Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving a path for generations to come.“ Regal died on July 30 at the age of 73, according to his obituary, but the news was made public by the NWA on Monday. His cause of death was not revealed. Regal began his career in 1977 and reached peak popularity during the mid-1980s, when he won the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Buck Zumhofe in 1984. He joined the WWF in 1986, where he took on the Junkyard Dog and George Steele in a tag-team match with Terry Gibbs. Regal retired from professional wrestling in 1996.
Partner updateAD BY GrouponCheck Gifts Off Your List Early With Up to 49% Off Jewelry'TIS THE SEASONFrom personal monograms to custom stones, give a gift that's as unique as the receiver.
Shop with ScoutedGet Fuller Lashes and Brows Fast With This Discounted DuoLASHING OUTScore 30 percent off Grande Cosmetics' Power Pair Set for a limited time.
Shop with ScoutedSave 25% on Bon Charge's Giftable Red Light Therapy BundlesTAKE CHARGEFrom sleep and recovery to beauty and wellbeing, Bon Charge is setting a new standard for proactive self-care.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed on Monday that his son accidentally called President Donald Trump from his phone. Speaking on Sunday’s episode of the Jack Cocchiarella Show podcast, Newsom told the Gen Z political commentator that the last thing the president told him was to “Use this number anytime.” Jokingly, Newsom said that he could call Trump and he would probably answer, before deciding against it. “My kids, by the way, tried to do that the other day, and they weren’t even kidding around. You know what they were looking for? They were looking for Mr. Beast’s number, which, strangely, I had. And they got so excited, and they’re just like, ‘Do you have Trump’s number?’ And I literally find—he’s 9 years old—he was literally pushing, and I’m like, ‘Oh god,’“ Newsom told Cocchiarella. “So there’s a missed phone call to Trump, from Dutch—my little guy. Anyway, that’s another conversation." In addition to son Dutch, Newsom shares kids Montana, 16, Hunter, 14, and Brooklynn, 12, with wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Kimora Lee Simmons opened up about her daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons—whom she shares with ex-husband Russell Simmons—dating a man 44 years her senior last year. “I don’t want to get into trouble, legally, but I think his reputation probably precedes him,” Simmons said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode set to air on Dec. 9 about restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, then 65, who dated her then-21-year-old daughter in April 2024. Despite being someone who also experienced a “big age gap relationship”—Kimora is 18 years younger than Russell—Simmons said she thought it was “predatorial and kinda crazy.” She explained that while she wondered what Assaf was doing with her daughter, she didn’t voice her concerns because it happened so fast. “It blew up to be so much, so then you can’t be the mom that’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ But that definitely was the thing,” Simmons said. The couple had a whirlwind romance that ended a few days after paparazzi photos of them kissing went viral. “It went from 0 to 100 really quick, and I was like, ‘Aoki, I didn’t even know this was a thing.’ I found out when the world found out,” Simmons said, noting that she knew Assaf when she was “growing up,” but didn’t realize he was dating her daughter. “I let my kids make their own mistakes,” Simmons added.
Actress Rebel Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, revealed on Monday that they are expecting their second child. “The happiest news for our family,” Agruma wrote in a joint Instagram post announcing her pregnancy with the pair’s second daughter. The fashion designer, 41, and the Pitch Perfect actress, 45, married in September 2024 and share a daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, three, who was born via surrogate in November 2022. “It will be 4 of us soon!” the Instagram post continued, which also included photos of the couple with their first child and a video showing Agruma’s pregnant belly and a positive pregnancy test. In 2020, Wilson told People that she was “inspired” to be healthier after her fertility doctor advised that she would have a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight. “I would love to have a family,” the Australian actress said at the time.
The family of a man who died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise liner last year sued the company on Monday, alleging the company was responsible for his death. Michael Virgil, 35, died aboard a cruise ship bound for Ensenada, Mexico on December 13, 2024, after he was detained by ship security for attempting to break down a door and yelling at other passengers. The lawsuit, filed by Virgil’s fiancée Connie Aguilar and their son, alleges that the company was responsible for serving him “33 alcoholic beverages” before his death. Court papers say that Virgil was served dozens of drinks in a short time, leading him to become agitated while looking for his fiancée and son in an intoxicated state. When security stepped in to restrain him, Virgil succumbed to “the excessive force and fatal actions taken by crew members including security and medical personnel” who “administered an injection of a sedative medication, Haloperidol, and used multiple cans of pepper spray,” the documents allege. The lawsuit argues that those actions brought about “significant hypoxia and impaired ventilation, respiratory failure, cardiovascular instability and ultimately cardiopulmonary arrest, leading to his death which has been ruled a homicide.” A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told the Daily Beast: “We were saddened by the passing of one of our guests, worked with authorities on their investigation, and will refrain from commenting any further on pending litigation.”
Luigi Mangione maintained his cool, collected demeanor in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, even flexing for the camera amid a possible death sentence. The 27-year-old Ivy League graduate, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the middle of Manhattan last year, rocked a confident, unbuttoned look during the pretrial hearing focused on evidence suppression. While speaking with one of his attorneys at the defense table, Karen Friedman Agnofilo, Mangione looked directly at a photographer’s camera and gave a fist pump. Monday was the fourth day of pretrial hearings intended to determine if state prosecutors should toss evidence acquired by Altoona, Pennsylvania, police after they arrested him at a McDonald’s five days after Thompson’s death. Among the evidence discussed on Monday, which was found inside Mangione’s backpack, were a survival “to-do” list and a loaded gun magazine wrapped in a pair of underwear. Mangione’s lawyers hope to bar federal prosecutors—who seek to pursue the death penalty—from using the evidence as well. Pretrial hearings resumed on Monday after Mangione missed Friday’s court appearance due to being sick from an unspecified illness.
Jason Bateman opened up about where things currently stand with his sister, Justine Bateman, giving an unusual peek into their relationship. The Arrested Development actor, 56, said he and his fellow former child actor sister, 59, “don’t see each other a ton” nowadays. “There isn’t the typical ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together,’” he said, referencing his two daughters, Francesca and Maple, whom he shares with wife Amanda Anka, and Justine Bateman’s two children, Duke and Gianetta, with husband Mark Fluent. “There isn’t that… In a great way.” Although they don’t see each other often, he elaborated that everything is still good between them. “Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling,” he said. “We hang out, and we’re nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals, regardless of the blood thing. I’m seeing her for lunch next week.” Jason Bateman’s rare comments on his relationship with his sister come three months after Justine Bateman, who has spoken out against “cancel culture” and said she felt relieved that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, shut down online rumors of a sibling falling out. “I’m not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it’s sick,” she wrote on X.
Details have begun to emerge of the horrific injuries sustained by the woman representing Jamaica after she fell from the stage at this year’s Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. Dr. Gabrielle Henry suffered an intracranial hemorrhage, a fracture, facial lacerations, and other injuries after the fall during the evening gown round on Nov. 19 in Bangkok. As a result of the fall, Henry lost consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later underwent intensive neurological care. The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has since assumed responsibility for all expenses—covering her medical treatment, the stay of her family, and the medically supervised flight home to Jamaica—and has firmly rejected media claims she was at fault, calling such allegations unfounded. In the latest update, the organization and Henry’s family announced she is preparing to return home with full medical escort, and they expressed “deep gratitude” for public outpourings of support.
A rogue wave swept several people into the ocean at a popular tourist destination in Spain, killing three people and injuring three others. Tourists at a natural pool in the Los Gigantes cliffs on the Spanish island of Tenerife were knocked into the water Sunday afternoon after they were “surprised by a wave,” the Emergency and Rescue Group of the Government of the Canary Islands (GES) said. Emergency responders said three people died at the scene, including one whose body was recovered from the water. They were identified as a 35-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and a man whose age is unknown. Three additional people were rescued. A 39-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital, while another woman in cardiac arrest was rushed to the pier, resuscitated, stabilized, and then flown by helicopter to a separate hospital. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
The mystery behind bright-blue dogs spotted wandering the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has been solved, according to one expert. Timothy Mousseau of the University of South Carolina, a scientific adviser to the group that cares for the site’s roughly 700 strays, said in a statement shared on the Dogs of Chernobyl Facebook account that any radiation-mutant narrative could not “be further from the truth.” Instead, he said, the dogs likely picked up their electric hue while rolling in the chemical dye from a spilled port-a-potty—behavior he noted tracks with “how some dogs are drawn to cat litter boxes.” “The blue coloration was simply a sign of the dog’s unsanitary behavior!” Mousseau said. “As any dog owner knows, most dogs will eat just about anything, including feces!” The photos first circulated after the nonprofit-affiliated Dogs of Chernobyl program posted images of three blue-tinted animals, saying staff had been unable to capture them to determine the source. “We are not sure exactly what is going [on]… We do not know the reason, and we are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening,” the organization wrote at the time. Mousseau’s conclusion, however, leaves little mystery. The vivid coloring has nothing to do with radiation and “does not reflect any kind of mutation or evolutionary adaptation.”