Newsom Roasts Karoline Leavitt With Brutal ‘Hunger Games’ Meme

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump’s mouthpiece Karoline Leavitt by using his new nickname for her over what he says is another set of misleading claims.

The White House press secretary, 28, shared on X a link to a news report with the headline “After road deaths, Trump administration moves to stop California from issuing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.”

Newsom, 58, and his social media press office fired back hours later by quote-tweeting the post with a meme featuring the press secretary as Hunger Games character Effie Trinket, played by Elizabeth Banks.

Leavitt and Newsom regularly snipe at each other online. Win McNamee/Getty Images

With the image of Leavitt as Banks’ Trinket holding up a copy of a story, the article is stamped four times in red ink with the word “LIE.”

Newsom’s team captioned the post, “Fixed it for you, KAROLYIN.’”

The pair’s latest argument stems from California’s standoff with the U.S. Department of Transportation after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he will withhold $40 million in safety funds from the state, arguing that it isn’t enforcing federal English-proficiency rules for commercial truckers, according to the Associated Press.

Newsom rejects that claim, and a spokesperson stated that statistics show California commercial truck drivers have a lower crash rate than the national average.

Gavin Newsom argues that California’s CDL holders have a lower rate of fatal crashes than the national average. Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

The spat follows an Aug. 12 Florida crash that killed three people and intensified scrutiny of licensing for immigrant drivers. Federal officials say only one of 34,000 inspections in California since June led to a driver being sidelined for English deficiencies, and they’ve warned more cuts—up to $160 million—could follow.

Newson’s barb reprises a bit that the governor’s team has used before against Leavitt, who has has cultivated a combative persona in defense of the Trump administration. On Labor Day, Newsom’s press account blasted out a similar image of Leavitt as Trinket, as part of a trolling campaign mocking Trumpworld.

Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks, left) and Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in “The Hunger Games.” Murray Close/Lionsgate

His operation has leaned into viral dunking, goading Trumpworld figures with pop-culture riffs and mocking nicknames, in various fights over immigration and other matters.