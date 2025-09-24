Newsom Savagely Trolls Trump’s Teleprompter Fail

Gavin Newsom ridiculed President Donald Trump’s United Nations address with a video montage highlighting the most awkward moments from the president’s fiery speech.

Trump’s visit to the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday was marked by stumbles, including a stopped escalator and a malfunctioning teleprompter. He whined about it all in his speech, which devolved into a bizarre rant as he took shots at the UN, blasted countries’ immigration policies, and called climate change a “con job.”

Later in the day, Newsom condensed the 56-minute address—nearly four times as long as his allotted time limit—into a trolling highlight reel overlayed with sound effects, which he posted on X.

The clip begins with Trump approaching the podium as a coughing sound effect punctuates silence, though in reality he was greeted with applause by the General Assembly.

Next, Newsom’s reel cuts to the 79-year-old president complaining about the malfunctioning teleprompter, as fake teleprompter-style text reading “GET OFF THE STAGE” runs across the screen.

President Donald Trump struggled with a malfunctioning teleprompter during his speech. However, the White House only has itself to blame for the stumble, a source told the Daily Beast. Mike Segar/REUTERS

The video then moves from Trump telling world leaders, “Your countries are going to hell,” and attacking “big” and “pathetic” windmills, to older clips edited to have the president say, “Gavin Newsom was right about everything.”

That line, partially borrowed from Trump himself, also appears on new campaign hats the California governor is selling. He promoted the merch in an earlier X post using the commander-in-chief’s all-caps style.

I’M REALLY GOOD AT PREDICTING THINGS. DURING THE CAMPAIGN THEY HAD A HAT -- A BEST SELLING HAT -- “NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.” AND I DON’T SAY THAT IN A BRAGGADOCIOS WAY, BUT IT’S TRUE. I’VE BEEN RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.https://t.co/R3T2MwI5JU pic.twitter.com/bZEnEd1HWo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 23, 2025

The governor also poked fun at MAGA outrage over Trump’s run-in with the stalled escalator in another X post responding to Fox News host Jesse Watters’ suggestion that the UN should be “bombed.”

“I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do,” Newsom wrote, a nod to Watters’ seeming preoccupation with manliness.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has demanded an investigation into whether someone intentionally halted the escalator to sabotage the president. However, a person familiar with the situation told the Daily Beast that it was a member of the president’s own entourage who mistakenly tripped the escalator’s emergency stop—a comment that was seemingly confirmed by the UN.

The White House apparently also only had itself to blame for Trump’s struggles with the teleprompter. An insider told the Daily Beast that Trump’s team did not arrive with enough time to make sure their equipment was plugged in and ready to go.