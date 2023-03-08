Newsom Says Calif. Will No Longer Do Business With Walgreens After Abortion Pill Ban
‘WE’RE DONE’
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will no longer be doing business with Walgreens after it decided to bow to GOP pressure and no longer distribute abortion pills to patients in 20 states. “California won’t be doing business with @walgreens—or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” Newsom tweeted Tuesday. “We’re done.” Walgreens confirmed Friday it was dropping a plan to mail out mifepristone pills to women across the country after being warned in a letter from 20 GOP attorneys general that it could be in breach of state and federal law. “We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible,” the company said in a statement.