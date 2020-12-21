CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Gov. Newsom Sent Back Into Quarantine as Coronavirus Surge Rips Through California
BAD TIMING
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Over Thanksgiving, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family were forced to quarantine after his kids were exposed to someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus—now, they’ll have to isolate through Christmas. The Los Angeles Times reports Newsom was exposed to a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The governor has reportedly tested negative, but will enter a precautionary quarantine for 10 days in line with state rules. Newsom’s exposure comes during an astonishingly steep surge in COVID-19 cases in his state—it averaged over 40,000 new cases a day last week, and intensive-care bed availability in Southern California remains at 0 percent.