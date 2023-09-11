Gavin Newsom Slammed Over Dianne Feinstein Comments
BROKEN PROMISE?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was blasted by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on Sunday after his comments about Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and her replacement should she need to bow out early due to health concerns. In 2021, Newsom promised that he would nominate a Black woman to Feinstein’s position should it become open. On Sunday, Newsom told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that he would only appoint a caretaker to the position if Feinstein was unable complete her full term. Lee, who is Black, described the governor’s latest interview as “insulting,” saying in a statement: “I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks. The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election. There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate. Since 1789, there have only been two Black woman Senators, who have served a total of 10 years.” In response, a Newsom adviser told KTVU: “[It’s] a hypothetical on top of a hypothetical. There is no vacancy for any U.S. Senate seat, nor does the Governor anticipate there will be one. Voters will have their say on who should replace Senator Feinstein when they go to the polls less than 6 months from now.”