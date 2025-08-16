Newsom Slams Trump After Troops Lay Out Red Carpet for Putin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has slammed President Donald Trump’s team for ordering U.S. soldiers to lay out a red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A viral image shows uniformed soldiers working on their hands and knees on Friday, just before Trump controversially welcomed Putin to Alaska with a red carpet, a fighter jet flyover, and enthusiastic applause for his Russian counterpart.

Newsom’s press office shared the iconic image of six U.S. Marines raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Stitched next to it was the screengrab of servicemembers working on the ground in front of a Russian jet, along with the text, “Remember this guys? This is them now...”

The Democratic governor, 57, released a statement later Saturday in a style similar to how Trump often posts on Truth Social.

Trump had our BRAVE AMERICAN SOLDIERS ON THEIR KNEES to roll out the RED CARPET for his best friend VLAD!



DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/GoGlD2Nof8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025

“Trump had our BRAVE AMERICAN SOLDIERS ON THEIR KNEES to roll out the RED CARPET for his best friend, VLAD!” Newsom’s office posted. “DISGUSTING.”

Newsom has been spoofing the president’s communication style for the past week. It has gotten under the skin of many conservatives, and Fox News host Trace Gallagher went as far as to call the governor “childish” for the bit.

The governor, rumored to be positioning himself for a run at the White House in 2028, fired back at Gallagher quickly, in Trump-like fashion.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 57, is rumored to be eying a run at the White House in 2028. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Newsom’s office wrote, “BIRD-BRAIN TREY GALLAGHER (A SO-CALLED FOX ‘NEWS’ HOST THAT NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD OF) SAYS MY POSTS ARE ‘CHILDISH’ AND ‘UNBECOMING’ OF A LEADER — CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? MANY ARE SAYING FOX (‘EDIT THE TAPES’) NEWS SHOULD CANCEL HIS PATHETIC LITTLE ‘BEDTIME SHOW’ IMMEDIATELY. THEY ARE CALLING IT THE MOST BORING PROGRAM IN CABLE HISTORY. TOTAL SNOOZE FEST! SAD!!! — GCN”

While the style is tongue-in-cheek, Newsom has genuinely turned up the heat in his attacks on Trump and other Republicans in recent months. On Thursday, he told attendees at rally that the GOP is hell-bent on redrawing congressional districts because they are worried about being swept in the midterm elections.