Newsom Gives Trump’s Vanity Ballroom Brutal New Nickname

California Governor Gavin Newsom has unleashed a new attack on President Donald Trump’s over-the-top White House ballroom.

The president’s 90,000-square-foot bulletproof ballroom is now expected to cost $300 million, with no confirmed date of completion.

Newsom, who has revealed he is giving “serious thought” to a presidential run, slammed the 79-year-old president over his priorities during the ongoing government shutdown.

“While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance,” the governor posted to X on Monday.

“Trump and his lapdog Congress just don’t care, period,” he added.

The Palace of Versailles, whose history stretches back to 1623, is a former royal residence that is now one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, with around 15 million visitors annually.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters after he participated in a fireside chat at the California Economic Summit on October 22, 2025 in Stockton, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Its interior decorations, including sculptures, light fittings and gates, are gilded with gold leaf. Trump has filled the White House with gold leaf and gold frames and is a big fan of the French baroque architecture style on display at Versailles.

The Government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, is now impacting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps more than 40 million low-income Americans buy food.

The Department of Agriculture stated on Monday that federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, as the “well has run dry” for SNAP.

Newsom called out the president for his trip to Malaysia during the shutdown, where he was seen showing off his robotic dance moves on Sunday morning.

A view of the gates at Château de Versailles on August 28, 2025 in Versailles, France. The Palace was originally built as a hunting lodge in 1623 by King Louis XIII. His successor Louis XIV expanded the chateau into a palace in several phases from 1661 to 1715. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

“Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food,” Newsom wrote on X, describing it as “disgusting.”

During a CBS News interview on Sunday, Newsom called Trump an “invasive species, for the country, for the world.”

He also referenced his demolition of the East Wing to make way for his ballroom.

President Donald Trump holding a photo of the new ballroom being constructed at the White House. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“He’s a wrecking ball, not just the symbolism and substance of the East Wing. He’s wrecking alliances, truth, trust, tradition, institutions,” Newsom said.

Newsom told CNN’s Elex Michaelson on Monday that Trump’s action and influence were the reason he was seriously considering a 2028 presidential run.

“I just think we‘re on the other side of something radically different, not marginally different,” he said.