Newsom Slams ‘Pathetic’ Shutdown Deal as ‘Surrender’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has come out swinging against the Senate’s tentative deal to end the government shutdown, deeming it a Democratic “surrender.”

Senators reportedly reached an agreement on Sunday, the 40th day of the longest shutdown in history, to advance a funding measure and reopen the government.

Two sources told Politico that “more than enough” Democratic senators had agreed to vote for the deal to clear the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster.

But Newsom and other prominent Democrats have spoken out against the deal, which does not provide the immediate extension of Obamacare subsidies that Democrats sought, but reportedly promises a December vote on the matter.

“Pathetic. This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!” Newsom’s press office wrote on X in response to Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman, who had pointed out that the deal “does absolutely zero on Obamacare.”

Pathetic. This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee! https://t.co/beCuLi23aF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 9, 2025

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, another frequent adversary of President Donald Trump, similarly derided the agreement, dismissing it as an “empty promise.”

“Trump and his Republican Congress are making healthcare more expensive for the middle class and ending it for working families. Time for Democrats to stand tall for affordable healthcare,” Pritzker wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would vote against the deal, Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reported.

The bipartisan agreement was negotiated by two New Hampshire Democrats, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, as well as Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

It ensures that federal employees who were fired by the Trump administration during the shutdown are rehired and receive backpay, according to Politico.

If the Senate passes the deal during its session Sunday night, it would have to be approved by the House for the shutdown to end.

Trump, who had pressed Republicans to end the filibuster to reopen the government in recent days, told reporters Sunday evening, “It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending. You’ll know very soon.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.