Newsom Targets Trump’s Big Insecurity in Brutal Trolling Spree

Gavin Newsom trolled one of Donald Trump’s biggest insecurities in a parody of the White House’s tacky “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

The California governor, 58, mocked Trump’s presidential portrait walkway on Wednesday by posting an edited photo of the 79-year-old president’s portrait alongside a plaque declaring him “no longer ‘hot’” on his press office’s X account.

“DONALD IS FINISHED - HE IS NO LONGER “HOT.” FIRST THE HANDS (SO TINY) AND NOW ME - GAVIN C. NEWSOM - HAVE TAKEN AWAY HIS “STEP,” reads the plaque, written in the style of a typical Trump Truth Social post.

Gavin Newsom’s trolling post appears to be a response to the president adding new, insulting plaques to his “Presidential Walk of Fame.” Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Above the plaque hangs a photo of Trump with his eyes shut, captured as he apparently nodded off at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month.

Newsom’s jab at the size of Trump’s hands alludes to the president’s long-standing insecurity, which traces back to Spy magazine dubbing him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the 1980s.

The mock plaque then ridicules Trump for using Air Force One’s smaller stairs in October, following the Secret Service’s discovery of a “hunting stand” near Palm Beach International Airport.

In another X post parodying Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame," Newsom framed Vanity Fair's controversial photos of Vice President JD Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Newsom on Wednesday also trolled "Ice Barbie" Kristi Noem in her various outfits cosplaying as ICE agents and firefighters. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

“MANY ARE SAYING HE CAN’T EVEN DO THE “BIG STAIRS” ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE - USES THE LITTLE BABY STAIRS NOW,” the plaque reads, before turning to the California governor’s success in pushing through new congressional maps favoring Democrats. “SAD! ALL THE TELEVISION CAMERAS ARE ON ME, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR. EVEN LOW-RATINGS LAURA INGRAM (EDITS THE TAPES!) CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BEAUTIFUL MAPS.”

Newsom, who is leading in most polls for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, signed off with his own initials, once more poking fun at Trump.

The new signage under the image of an autopen meant to represent President Biden on Donald Trump's "Walk of Fame" at the White House on December 17. White House Pool

“YOU’RE WELCOME FOR LIBERATION DAY, AMERICA! DONNIE J MISSED “THE DEADLINE” (WHOOPS!) AND NOW I RUN THE SHOW. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! —GCN,” the plaque reads.

Newsom’s post appears to be a response to the president adding new, insulting plaques to his “Presidential Walk of Fame,” which already featured an image of an autopen in place of former President Joe Biden’s picture.

Biden’s newly made plaque repeated Trump’s lie about the 2020 election with a series of randomly capitalized words and run-on sentences, similar in formatting to Trump’s social media rants that Newsom regularly mocks.

Newsom previously made fun of Trump in another parody of the president’s “walk of fame,” which is established on the wall of the White House’s West Wing Colonnade. Gavin Newsom/X

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” it reads in part. “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

Under the image of President Barack Obama is a plaque that lists him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

“As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act,” it goes on, before accusing him of presiding over a “stagnant Economy” and the “creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

Newsom previously made fun of Trump in another parody of the president’s “walk of fame,” which is established on the wall of the White House’s West Wing Colonnade.

The governor posted a meme captioned “Presidential Walk of Fatigue,” featuring images of Trump falling asleep during numerous public appearances, presented in gilded frames and mounted on a wall.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.