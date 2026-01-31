Newsom Torches Border Goon for Mocking Jewish Prosecutor

The Democrats’ top troll took a swing at the Border Patrol’s “commander-at-large” following a report that revealed the federal agent mocked a Jewish prosecutor for his faith.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked Greg Bovino on X following a New York Times report published Saturday. Bovino, the former face of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, mocked Trump’s appointed U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, Daniel Rosen, for being an Orthodox Jew.

Newsom hit back at Bovino for the behavior, posting on X: “You mean the guy who plays Nazi cosplay was caught mocking Jewish people? We’re shocked!”

The report detailed that Bovino had complained that Rosen was unreachable for certain parts of the weekend during Shabbat. Orthodox Jews who observe the Sabbath generally refrain from electronics during the Friday and Saturday rest period. It also detailed that Bovino used “chosen people” in a mocking way.

Rosen was tapped by President Donald Trump for his role last year. In an interview with Jewish Insider last October, Rosen said one of his “primary motivations” in his current role was his new power to combat the “rapid escalation of violent antisemitism” in the U.S.

The black and white photo of Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino in a long SS-style trenchcoat sparked 'Nazi' memes.

Newsom has previously called out Bovino for “Nazi cosplay,” making fun of the long green trench coat Bovino frequently wears.

“Greg Bovino dressed up as if he literally went on eBay and purchased SS garb,” Newsom said in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this month. “Greg Bovino, secret police, private army, masked men, people disappearing, quite literally, no due process.”

Bovino makes an unfortunate gesture after leaving court last year.

Bovino has defended his controversial trench coat, telling NewsNation earlier this month that he wore it during the Biden administration without issue.

“Hey, what changed there?” Bovino said. “Why is it a problem now when it wasn’t during the last administration?”

Bovino had been the face of the Trump administration’s immigration operations in Minneapolis until just days ago, when Trump announced he would remove Bovino from Minnesota and replace him with border czar Tom Homan.

White House border czar Tom Homan

The president had reportedly been upset with the way his immigration officials handled the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Tensions continue to rise in the Twin Cities as Pretti’s killing came mere weeks after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old, unarmed mother Renee Nicole Good in the same city.