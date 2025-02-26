Cheat Sheet
1

Gavin Newsom Unveils His New Podcast Featuring Fiery Clashes With MAGA Guests

Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.26.25 8:19AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at Raleigh Studios unveiling a vast expansion of California’s Film and Television Credit Program on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a proposal which would expand the program to $750 million annually, a major increase from the $330 million currently allocated, amid sluggish film and TV productions in Hollywood and across California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a podcast, teasing a host of high-profile MAGA guests. Newsom, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, told Politico “look at the lineup at CPAC,” when hinting about the conservatives he has lined up for the show. “We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement. I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from,” Newsom said of the production, inspired by comedian Bill Maher’s Real Time. “They are influential—they are. They explain more things in more ways on more days about what’s going on and if we’re not trying to understand their motivations, we will be victims of their motivations.” Newsom said he will also go hard on Democrats on the pod, called “This is Gavin Newsom.” “At the same time, I want Democrats to come on and sort of challenge where we are on a lot of these issues,” Newsom added. Politco reported that the podcast will premiere in the coming weeks.

Read it at Politico

2
WATCH: Thieves Swipe $6M Gold Toilet From Churchill Palace
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.26.25 7:31AM EST 
Published 02.26.25 7:28AM EST 
The toilet on display in the palace before it was stolen.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Security camera footage shown in court shows how an 18-karat gold toilet worth over $6 million was stolen from a British palace. The extravagant throne, a piece of conceptual art called ‘America’ by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was stolen in September 2019 after a gang with sledgehammers burst into Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, in Oxfordshire, England. The case is now being tried at Oxford Crown Court and, on Tuesday, jurors were shown surveillance footage of the crooks rolling the toilet out of the palace and into a waiting car. The piece, a fully functioning toilet insured for $6 million, was never recovered and it is believed it was broken up shortly after being taken. Michael Jones, 39, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to stealing the artwork. Frederick Sines, 36, also known as Frederick Doe, and Bora Guccuk, 41, each denied one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property. James Sheen, 40, previously pleaded guilty to burglary.

The toilet on display at Blenheim Palace before it was stolen.
Read it at BBC

5
Chiefs’ GM Reveals Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision
GAME ON
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 6:19PM EST 
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager announced that Travis Kelce will return to play in 2025, according to ESPN. Speaking at the Indianapolis combine, General manager Brett Veach said the legendary tight end “has that fire and desire to play.” Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was slightly less sure that Kelce would return—saying that he advised the star tight end to relax following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. The 35-year-old football superstar seemed sure he would continue playing before the big game, but had more reservations after the 40-22 loss. He said he was “kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions” on his New Heights podcast on Feb 12. If he does officially return for the 2025 season, Kelce will receive an $11.5 million roster bonus for the last year of his contract. There is not a deadline for Kelce to make a decision. 2024 was a low point for Kelce’s career—he may have performed well with 97 receptions, but he only had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns by the end of the season.

Read it at ESPN

6
Fox News Earns Highest-Rated Start to a Year Ever Thanks to Trump 2.0
FOX FEVER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.25.25 8:44PM EST 
Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld attend Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld attend Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News is reaping the benefits of President Donald Trump’s second term, with the network topping rating charts across the board and earning its highest-rated start to a year ever. In February, the network averaged 3.091 million viewers in primetime, soaring miles ahead of its competitors, MSNBC and CNN, who came in second and third with 734,000 viewers and 522,000 viewers respectively. Fox News also saw a jump among viewers aged 25-54 grossing an average of 353,000—a 61 percent jump from this time last year. Moreover, the five highest-rated shows in cable news this month also all belonged to Fox News. The Five came in first with an average of 4.699 million viewers, while Jesse Watters Primetime trailed just behind in second place with 4.186 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hannity came in third at 3.597 million with Special Report with Bret Baier and The Ingraham Angle following closely behind in fourth and fifth place—earning 3.585 million viewers and 3.484 million viewers respectively.

Read it at Forbes

7
Jasmine Crockett Shares X-Rated Two-Word Message to Elon Musk
SHORT BUT NOT SO SWEET
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.26.25 3:52AM EST 
Published 02.25.25 7:23PM EST 
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference with other Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference with other Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett kept it succinct when musing on a message she’d want to send to Elon Musk Tuesday, telling a member of progressive activist group Call to Activism that she only has two words to share to the billionaire if she ever were to directly speak to him: “F--- off.” The congresswoman is famously no stranger to a clapback and has regularly made headlines for her quips. Alongside once calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “beach blonde bad built butch body,” Crockett also honed in on Musk during a subcommittee hearing on the Department of Government Efficiency Feb. 12. “People said that they were upset about TikTok, but I’m upset about the guy that runs Twitter,” Crockett said at the time. “I don’t understand if you are trying to conduct audits and figure out where all the waste, fraud, and abuse is, I don’t know why you would go to some tech guy,” she continued. “To the elected, it is time for us to do our jobs and rein in this rogue actor named Elon Musk.”

Read it at HuffPost

8
White House Reveals How Many People Responded to Musk’s Email
STRAIGHT TO JUNK
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 6:30PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 6:27PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024.
TOPSHOT - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The White House claimed Tuesday that one million federal workers replied to Elon Musk’s demand for them to detail the week’s accomplishments, CNN reported. The Office of Personnel sent out the email to millions of workers on Saturday demanding “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week.” “Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59 pm EST,” the email said. Musk upped the ante on X the same day, posting, “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.” On Tuesday at a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the number of responses, but not their content, and claimed that the president will defer to his Cabinet secretaries on what the next steps will look like—suggesting Musk had been cut out. “The agency heads will determine the best practices for their employees at their specific agencies,” she said. Trump’s cabinet members and heads of agencies have had a mixed response. There was backlash from Kash Patel, the FBI director, and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of the office of national intelligence, both of whom instructed their staff not to respond. Leavitt maintained that there was no division. “The president and Elon and his entire Cabinet are working as one unified team, and they are implementing these very common sense solutions,” she said.

Read it at CNN

9
Utah on Track to Become First State to Ban Fluoride in Water
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.25.25 5:43PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The 70-year-old candidate is pushing Latino outreach in a long shot Independent bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Utah is on track to becoming the first state to implement Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-fluoride agenda. A bill that seeks to prohibit adding fluoride to public water systems is headed to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk after it was passed by the Utah Senate on Friday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. HB0081 also proposes allowing pharmacists to prescribe fluoride. Republican Rep. Stephanie Gricius, the bill’s sponsor, told The Associated Press that the measure “isn’t anti-fluoride legislation, it is pro-informed consent and individual choice.” The bill also directs the Division of Professional Licensing to set guidelines for prescribing fluoride. “I don’t dispute that there can be positive benefits from fluoride, which is why the bill also includes a deregulation of the prescription,” Gricius said. The bill would take effect on May 7 if Cox signs it into law. RFK Jr. previously said the Trump administration would call on all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water, describing the mineral as “an industrial waste.” Dental experts largely disagree, stressing that data going back decades show fluoride is safe and effective in preventing tooth decay.

Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune

10
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey
TURNED AROUND
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 11:26AM EST 
United Airlines flight
United Airlines flight Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

United Airlines Flight 1544 was forced to turn around en route to Las Vegas and make an emergency landing at Newark Airport on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. The 176 passengers and six crew initially departed from Newark Airport right before 6 a.m. The flight was heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The Port Authority said the plane was only in the air for an hour when it turned around due to an unnamed mechanical issue. “United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue,” United announced in a statement. “The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Las Vegas this morning.” The airline scheduled the flight to take off at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. This emergency landing comes after a slew of recent airline incidents, including a highly publicized tragedy in which an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter in January, killing everyone on board.

Read it at Daily Mail

