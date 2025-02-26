Gavin Newsom Unveils His New Podcast Featuring Fiery Clashes With MAGA Guests
LISTEN UP
California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a podcast, teasing a host of high-profile MAGA guests. Newsom, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, told Politico “look at the lineup at CPAC,” when hinting about the conservatives he has lined up for the show. “We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement. I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from,” Newsom said of the production, inspired by comedian Bill Maher’s Real Time. “They are influential—they are. They explain more things in more ways on more days about what’s going on and if we’re not trying to understand their motivations, we will be victims of their motivations.” Newsom said he will also go hard on Democrats on the pod, called “This is Gavin Newsom.” “At the same time, I want Democrats to come on and sort of challenge where we are on a lot of these issues,” Newsom added. Politco reported that the podcast will premiere in the coming weeks.
