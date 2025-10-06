Newsom Uses Johnson’s Own Words to Question Him on Epstein Files

California Governor Gavin Newsom seems to be relishing his role as the Democrats’ troller-in-chief.

On Monday he clapped back at Speaker Mike Johnson for saying “when the simple truth is on your side, you have nothing to hide from” by bringing up the Epstein files.

“Then why are you hiding the Epstein list?” Governor Newsom’s Press Office fired off on X, sharing a 53-second clip of Johnson speaking to reporters.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Speaker Johnson’s office for his reaction to Newsom’s post.

Then why are you hiding the Epstein list? https://t.co/tXBbFUVYXE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 6, 2025

Both Democrats and Republicans have been calling for the full release of the Epstein files. During an interview Sunday, Johnson slammed claims that the House is not in session to avoid swearing in newly elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who would be a “critical vote” to release the files.

“It’s totally absurd!” the House Speaker told NBC’s Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker. “This has nothing to do with that. It’s another red herring.”

Johnson was speaking on Capitol Hill Monday on Day 6 of the ongoing government shutdown which has led to roughly 750,000 federal employees being furloughed, while many others are working without pay. The shutdown could cost the U.S. economy roughly $15 billion per week it drags on.

“I say the same things privately that I say publicly, we are consistent and that’s why it’s easy for me to stand up here and share the facts. When the simple truth is on your side you have nothing to hide from,” Johnson said, adding that people are starting to recognize that this is “not a Republican shutdown it is a Schumer-Democrat shutdown.”

Johnson blamed the Democrats for doing this for “political cover” and said he was praying some “common sense” Democrats would change their votes and reopen the government.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson holds a news conference on the government shutdown in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, October 6, 2025. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

There were still no signs of either side caving on the sixth day of the shutdown. The Democrats want to negotiate concessions on healthcare, including extending tax credits for Obamacare as well as reversing Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ bill passed this summer. Republicans say negotiations cannot happen until Democrats agree to a stopgap funding measure that will keep the government open until November 21.