Gavin Newsom’s Wife Shares Family’s Christmas Card

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, shared Christmas greetings on social media Thursday, accompanied by a family photo. Siebel, 51, whose husband, 58, appears to be gearing up for a presidential run in 2028, wrote, “Our family wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Sending love and peace to all.” The actress and documentary filmmaker posted a family photo showing her with Newsom and their four children, who range in age from 9 to 16. The Golden State’s first couple also recorded a Christmas message on video. “Even in moments of division, Christmas has a way of breaking through, reminding all of us of the goodness that we share,” Jennifer said. Newsom, who frequently trolls President Donald Trump on social media, added, “We hope that that same sense of joy, peace, and kindness echo throughout all of your homes.” Siebel has regularly appeared by Newsom’s side this year as he has stepped further into the political spotlight. She unleashed on Trump at a November press conference on California’s redistricting push, saying Trump is “the exact opposite of what real strength looks like.”

Sending love and peace to all. pic.twitter.com/FareV6iwyp — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) December 25, 2025