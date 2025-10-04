Gay Comic Expresses ‘Sincere Regret’ for Saudi Arabia Show

‘Real Housewives’ Star Marries Fellow Cast Member’s Ex
TANGLED WEBS
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino celebrated her third marriage this week, tying the knot with John Janssen on Friday in a “rustic chic” wedding in Laguna Beach, California. Prior to dating Bellino, Janssen dated fellow housewife Shannon Storms Beador, whom he later sued for $75,000 for breach of contract over money he reportedly lent her for a facelift while they were dating. The lawsuit became a point of contention between the two women when they both appeared on season 18 of the show, with Bellino returning as a friend of the show after leaving the main cast in season 8. The wedding was attended by 140 of the couple’s family and friends, including RHOC star Tamra Judge and fellow alum Jo De La Rosa. Sharing a photo from her wedding on Instagram, Bellino wrote, “I’m married!!!!!!! I love you Johnny! I’m Mrs. Janssen!!! ♥️💍” In a second post, she wrote, “My husband. My forever. Thank you, God, for bringing this man to me and my kids. He loves them as his own. And we were a package deal. I love his kids the same!!!!! We are now a family of 8,” adding the hashtag #moderndaybradybunch.