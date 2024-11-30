Gay Couples Rush to Marry Ahead of Trump’s Second Term

Actor James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from one of his biggest movie hits to pay for the “expensive” treatment of his stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor announced on his Instagram last week that he’s selling signed jerseys emblazoned with the name of his character from the 1999 movie Varsity Blues. In a video promoting the endeavor, Van Der Beek, who played quarterback Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in the football flick, appears wearing the bright blue jersey and confidently spinning a football on his finger. “Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey—each one personally autographed by me,” the actor wrote. “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇).” On Friday, he boosted the effort on his Instagram story, encouraging his followers to buy a jersey as a Christmas gift, along with a hashtag reading, “#cancerisexpensive.” Van Der Beek, famous for starring on Dawson’s Creek, revealed his diagnosis earlier this month. “I‘ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told People then, adding, “I’m feeling good.”
