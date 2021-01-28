‘Gay Hitler’ Texas Lawmaker Kyle Biederman Introduces Bill Aimed at Seceding from the Union

For months, far-right voices like Rush Limbaugh and Texas GOP head Allen West have floated secession as a potential means of escaping Democratic control in Washington. This week, that chatter transformed into something concrete—and nearly unprecedented.

In Austin, Republican Kyle Biedermann of the Texas House of Representatives, previously best known for dressing up as “gay Hitler,” became the first American legislator in nearly a century and only the second since the Civil War to file a formal bill calling for state-level secession from the United States.

Dubbed the “Texas Independence Referendum Act,” his bill would allow Texans to vote this November on a referendum “on the question of whether this state should leave the United States of America and establish an independent republic.” The bill, introduced just after the siege of the Capitol and the beginning of the Biden presidency, would also create a Texas Independence Committee comprised of the lieutenant governor, speaker of the state House and various state lawmakers and tasked with crafting a formal strategy for independence by 2026.