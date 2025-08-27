Gay Icon Trump Picked for Kennedy Honors Revealed as MAGA Donor
Gloria Gaynor, whose signature 1978 hit “I Will Survive” is an LGBTQ+ anthem, has donated thousands to right-wing candidates and conservative groups in the last three years. Gaynor, 81, was announced as one of the artists chosen by Donald Trump to be honored at the Kennedy Center in December, alongside Kiss and Sylvester Stallone. The mixed reaction to the disco diva accepting Trump’s honor saw her X account deleted, while she has now limited comments on her Instagram page. MeidasTouch found through FEC records the singer had donated almost $22,000 to right wing politicians and organizations under her real name Gloria Fowles since 2023. They include Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mike Johnson, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and New Journey PAC which targets Black conservative voters with MAGA candidates. There are no direct donations to Trump however. The Daily Beast has contacted Gaynor’s representatives for comment. After her spot in the Kennedy Centre honor list was announced, The View co-host Ana Navarro wrote on Instagram that Gaynor is a “goddess” and deserves her “flowers.” However she noted, “I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ. The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem.”