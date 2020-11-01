Gay-Marriage Foe Fights to Toss 127,000 Texas Ballots
CANCELLED?
Nearly 127,000 Harris County, Texas residents used ten drive-thru polling stops rather than traditional sites to vote early. Now those votes are at risk of being tossed after four Republicans, including conservative activist Steven Hotze, filed a pair of suits to invalidate the ballots. Hotze is an active GOP donor and a fierce opponent of same-sex marriage who was a key protagonist in the failed 2017 “bathroom bill” to block transgender Texans from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. He has filed dozens of lawsuits to overturn Governor Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions in addition to the latest to block Harris County drive-thru voters. If the Republicans win, the voters will have to go back to the polling stations on election day. The Republican-led legal move could jeopardize 10 percent of the record early vote count in the mostly-Democratic county.