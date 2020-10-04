Gay Men Take Over Proud Boys Hashtag With Photos Of Queer Love

Read it at BuzzFeed News
Six days after President Trump told the far-right Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by" during 2020's first presidential debate, internet users have reclaimed the #ProudBoys hashtag and keyword phrase, flooding Twitter and Reddit with photos of gay men in love and expressions of physical affection. Founded by Vice cofounder Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys considers itself a group of “western chauvinists,” while the FBI considers it a hate group with links to white supremacy.