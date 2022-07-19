Oklahoma Town’s First Openly Gay Mayor Resigns Amid Alleged Threats

CHEAT SHEET
The first openly gay mayor of an Oklahoma town tendered his resignation Monday after allegedly being met with threats and harassment. Adam Graham, who was elected as mayor in May, said he no longer feels secure in the position. “I’ve been followed home from meetings, threatened while walking my dog, harassed at Starbucks and have had my tires slashed,” he wrote in a resignation letter. Graham wrote that much of the animosity stemmed from a much talked about incident where he yelled at a nearby city’s cop during a traffic stop for allegedly targeting The Village residents. “Unfortunately, these malicious, bad-faith attacks are escalating and I no longer feel safe in my capacity as Mayor,” Graham wrote.