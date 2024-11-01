Gayle King Addresses Meg Thee Stallion Calling Her a ‘B***h’

Megan Thee Stallion has admitted to lying to journalist Gayle King during a 2022 TV interview, but King responded that she has nothing but love for the rapper. Stallion made the confession in her newly released Amazon documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, and called King a “b---h” during her explanation. “Yes, b---h. I lied to Gayle King, b---h. First of all, I ain’t know that b---h was even finna ask me about that s–-t. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting,” said Stallion, referring to her being shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison last year. When King asked Stallion if the two had a sexual relationship, she said they were just close friends. However, that was a lie, according to Stallion, revealing that she slept with Lanez one or twice will “out of her mind” drunk. King said there are no hard feelings, especially considering everything she has been through. “I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Meg Thee Stallion. Cheering her on always,” King said. “I got nothing but love for Meg Thee Stallion.”